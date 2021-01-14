Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Cenovus Energy Call Options (NYSE:CVE)

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 6,822 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 430% compared to the typical volume of 1,287 call options.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cenovus Energy in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Cenovus Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Cenovus Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.31.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. JGP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cenovus Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in Cenovus Energy by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 17,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 3,472 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Cenovus Energy by 498.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 19,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Cenovus Energy by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 3,009 shares in the last quarter. 72.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CVE traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 443,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,063,978. Cenovus Energy has a 52 week low of $1.41 and a 52 week high of $9.69. The company has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.75.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. Cenovus Energy had a negative net margin of 14.15% and a negative return on equity of 12.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Oil Sands, Deep Basin, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

Recommended Story: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.