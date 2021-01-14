Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 4,156 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 4,275% compared to the typical daily volume of 95 put options.

A number of brokerages have commented on ESPR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Esperion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Esperion Therapeutics from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Esperion Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESPR. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Esperion Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $186,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,070,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the period.

Shares of ESPR stock opened at $26.91 on Thursday. Esperion Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $23.90 and a 52-week high of $76.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $750.17 million, a P/E ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.75.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.52) by $0.45. Esperion Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 629.88% and a negative net margin of 46.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.52) EPS. Esperion Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 290.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Esperion Therapeutics will post -4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol in the United States. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

