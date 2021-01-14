Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on The Buckle (NYSE:BKE)

The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 1,985 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,488% compared to the average volume of 125 put options.

NYSE:BKE opened at $33.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.91. The Buckle has a 1 year low of $11.76 and a 1 year high of $34.54.

The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $251.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.00 million. The Buckle had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 13.07%. Equities analysts forecast that The Buckle will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st were issued a $2.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 27.80%. This is a boost from The Buckle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.07%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded The Buckle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

In related news, EVP Kari G. Smith sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total value of $1,128,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,160 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,493.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michelle Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total value of $282,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,872.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,588 shares of company stock worth $2,455,787 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 41.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKE. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Buckle during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in The Buckle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in The Buckle by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in The Buckle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in The Buckle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. 61.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Buckle

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Outpost Makers, Departwest, and Veece.

