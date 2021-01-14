Stoke Therapeutics’ (STOK) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $65.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.68% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on STOK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $53.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.86.

Get Stoke Therapeutics alerts:

Stoke Therapeutics stock opened at $58.20 on Thursday. Stoke Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $15.82 and a 52-week high of $64.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.33 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.47.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.41). As a group, equities analysts expect that Stoke Therapeutics will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Edward M. Md Kaye sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Huw M. Nash sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,519,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 331,348 shares of company stock worth $15,311,424 in the last ninety days. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $2,987,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $11,668,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 302.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 86,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 64,698 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 55.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 185,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,256,000 after purchasing an additional 66,139 shares in the last quarter.

Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel antisense oligonucleotide medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases. Its lead product candidate, STK-001 used to treat Dravet syndrome, a severe and progressive genetic epilepsy. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc has a partnership with Invitae Corporation to offer genetic testing.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Stoke Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoke Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.