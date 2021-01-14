Stone Gold Inc. (CIT.V) (CVE:CIT) Trading 9.1% Higher

Stone Gold Inc. (CIT.V) (CVE:CIT)’s stock price was up 9.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. Approximately 30,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 32,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.18 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.16. The company has a market cap of C$4.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.59.

Stone Gold Inc. (CIT.V) Company Profile (CVE:CIT)

CR Capital Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of properties for the mining of precious and base metals in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Coppercorp Property that comprises 132 unpatented mining claims in the province of Ontario. The company was formerly known as Cogitore Resources Inc and changed its name to CR Capital Corp.

Further Reading: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Stone Gold Inc. (CIT.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stone Gold Inc. (CIT.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.