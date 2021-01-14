Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) Short Interest Up 80.7% in December

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 333,300 shares, an increase of 80.7% from the December 15th total of 184,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 136,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

NYSE EDF opened at $8.20 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.14. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 52-week low of $3.46 and a 52-week high of $14.27.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.

In other Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund news, EVP James E. Craige purchased 10,242 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.77 per share, for a total transaction of $69,338.34. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,001.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 55,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 11,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund in the third quarter valued at $425,000.

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Company Profile

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.

