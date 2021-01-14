StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) Shares Sold by Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. lessened its position in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,125 shares during the period. StoneCo comprises 1.0% of Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $4,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of StoneCo by 15.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,712,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,919,000 after buying an additional 1,036,430 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in StoneCo during the third quarter worth approximately $278,201,000. Atmos Capital Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. increased its position in StoneCo by 21.5% during the third quarter. Atmos Capital Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 3,136,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,892,000 after purchasing an additional 554,800 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in StoneCo by 946.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,770,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in StoneCo by 23.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,790,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,673,000 after purchasing an additional 341,444 shares during the last quarter. 49.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STNE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of StoneCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. 140166 upgraded shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of StoneCo from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.45.

Shares of STNE stock traded down $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $79.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,133,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,532,538. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.08 and a beta of 2.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.02 and its 200-day moving average is $58.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. StoneCo Ltd. has a 52-week low of $17.72 and a 52-week high of $87.23.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $173.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.92 million. StoneCo had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 12.30%. Equities analysts expect that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About StoneCo

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to clients and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

