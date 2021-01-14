StoneMor Inc. (NYSE:STON) Short Interest Update

StoneMor Inc. (NYSE:STON) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 71,600 shares, an increase of 79.0% from the December 15th total of 40,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 320,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STON. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in StoneMor in the 2nd quarter valued at $266,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of StoneMor by 59.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 507,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 190,093 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of StoneMor by 15.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,193,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 157,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of StoneMor during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. 76.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of StoneMor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

STON stock opened at $3.45 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.16. StoneMor has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $3.45.

StoneMor (NYSE:STON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $76.86 million for the quarter.

StoneMor Company Profile

StoneMor Inc owns and operates cemeteries and funeral homes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cemetery Operations and Funeral Home Operations. The Cemetery Operations segment provides cemetery property interment rights, such as burial lots, lawn and mausoleum crypts, and cremation niches; cemetery merchandise comprising burial vaults, caskets, grave markers, and memorials; and cemetery services, which include opening and closing, cremation, and cemetery merchandise installation services.

