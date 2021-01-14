StoneMor (NYSE:STON) Shares Gap Up to $3.45

StoneMor Inc. (NYSE:STON) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.45, but opened at $3.97. StoneMor shares last traded at $3.71, with a volume of 3,747 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.16.

Get StoneMor alerts:

StoneMor (NYSE:STON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $76.86 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of StoneMor by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,193,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 157,847 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of StoneMor by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 507,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 190,093 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of StoneMor in the 2nd quarter worth $266,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of StoneMor in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.38% of the company’s stock.

StoneMor Company Profile (NYSE:STON)

StoneMor Inc owns and operates cemeteries and funeral homes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cemetery Operations and Funeral Home Operations. The Cemetery Operations segment provides cemetery property interment rights, such as burial lots, lawn and mausoleum crypts, and cremation niches; cemetery merchandise comprising burial vaults, caskets, grave markers, and memorials; and cemetery services, which include opening and closing, cremation, and cemetery merchandise installation services.

Further Reading: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for StoneMor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneMor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.