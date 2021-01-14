StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) Sets New 12-Month High at $65.44

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $65.44 and last traded at $63.60, with a volume of 78392 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.60.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of StoneX Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company.

Get StoneX Group alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.39.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $2.45. The company had revenue of $342.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.10 million. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.23% and a return on equity of 18.75%.

In other StoneX Group news, Chairman John Radziwill sold 4,444 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.97, for a total value of $244,286.68. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 32,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,804,060.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eric Parthemore sold 1,928 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $119,536.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,208 shares of company stock worth $3,638,639. Insiders own 17.65% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNEX. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of StoneX Group in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in StoneX Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in StoneX Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in StoneX Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in StoneX Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $286,000. 72.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

StoneX Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNEX)

StoneX Group Inc operates as a financial services company worldwide. The company's Commercial segment offers risk management and hedging services, execution and clearing of exchange-traded and OTC products, voice brokerage, market intelligence, and physical trading, as well as commodity financing and logistics services.

Read More: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for StoneX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.