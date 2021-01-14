STRAKS Price Up 2.4% Over Last Week (STAK)

STRAKS (CURRENCY:STAK) traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. During the last week, STRAKS has traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar. STRAKS has a total market capitalization of $47,929.69 and approximately $147.00 worth of STRAKS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One STRAKS coin can currently be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,508.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $1,206.60 or 0.03054067 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $152.14 or 0.00385074 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $516.24 or 0.01306670 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $216.87 or 0.00548926 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.62 or 0.00424278 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003381 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $114.62 or 0.00290112 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00019779 BTC.

About STRAKS

STRAKS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 16th, 2017. STRAKS’s total supply is 47,686,769 coins and its circulating supply is 23,858,907 coins. STRAKS’s official Twitter account is @STRAKSproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . STRAKS’s official website is straks.tech . The Reddit community for STRAKS is /r/STRAKSproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling STRAKS

STRAKS can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STRAKS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STRAKS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STRAKS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

