Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Sets New 1-Year High at $32.26

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $32.26 and last traded at $32.26, with a volume of 103083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.17.

SSYS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Stratasys from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Stratasys in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Stratasys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.80.

Get Stratasys alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.10 and a beta of 1.54.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $127.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.14 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its position in Stratasys by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,208,571 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,042,000 after purchasing an additional 123,926 shares during the last quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Stratasys by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 353,930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,333,000 after purchasing an additional 21,307 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Stratasys by 4.8% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 27,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Stratasys in the third quarter worth about $10,541,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Stratasys by 9.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 125,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 10,480 shares during the last quarter. 76.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS)

Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production, and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Stratasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.