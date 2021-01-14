Stratec SE (SBS.F) (ETR:SBS) Trading Down 3%

Stratec SE (SBS.F) (ETR:SBS) was down 3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €122.60 ($144.24) and last traded at €124.60 ($146.59). Approximately 25,393 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 306% from the average daily volume of 6,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at €128.40 ($151.06).

Several analysts have issued reports on SBS shares. Kepler Capital Markets set a €129.00 ($151.76) price objective on shares of Stratec SE (SBS.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €124.00 ($145.88) price objective on shares of Stratec SE (SBS.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €98.00 ($115.29) price target on shares of Stratec SE (SBS.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.93, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion and a PE ratio of 66.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €119.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is €111.82.

STRATEC SE designs and manufactures automation and instrumentation solutions in the fields of in-vitro diagnostics and life sciences in Germany and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Instrumentation, Diatron, and Smart Consumables. The Instrumentation segment designs and manufactures automated analyzer systems, including service parts and consumables for clinical diagnostics and biotechnology customers.

