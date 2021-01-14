Strategic Acquisitions (OTCMKTS:STQN) Trading Down 57.4%

Shares of Strategic Acquisitions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STQN) were down 57.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.17 and last traded at $0.17. Approximately 2,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 3,923 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.39.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.32.

About Strategic Acquisitions (OTCMKTS:STQN)

Strategic Acquisitions, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire one or more existing businesses through merger or acquisition. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in New York, New York. Strategic Acquisitions, Inc is a subsidiary of NextCoal International, Inc

