Strategic Investment Advisors MI Increases Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 294.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,620 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.5% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.8% in the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 4,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.1% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.4% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 11,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.4% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 13,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 121,096 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $9,077,356.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $297,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 336,188 shares of company stock worth $24,990,497 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NEE stock opened at $81.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.70 and a 52 week high of $83.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.15. The company has a market cap of $160.33 billion, a PE ratio of 41.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.15.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.84%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 66.99%.

A number of research firms have commented on NEE. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $72.25 to $74.25 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.25 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $83.75 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.08.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

