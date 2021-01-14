Strategic Investment Advisors MI Raises Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 288.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,692 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,570 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Grace Capital acquired a new position in Intel during the third quarter worth about $53,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in Intel by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Intel by 45.6% in the third quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 1,420 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. 60.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INTC. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen upgraded shares of Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of Intel from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.62.

In related news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.96 per share, with a total value of $360,624.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,930,586.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $26,481.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,486 shares in the company, valued at $651,290.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $56.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $233.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $18.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.26 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Story: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.