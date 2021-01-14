Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) Short Interest Update

Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decline of 43.1% from the December 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SAUHY traded up $2.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $59.11. 5,917 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,180. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.20. Straumann has a 52 week low of $27.34 and a 52 week high of $63.07.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Straumann in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Straumann in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Straumann in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Straumann in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Straumann from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implant systems, biomaterials, CADCAM prosthetics, digital equipment, software, clear aligner systems, and various materials for dental applications. The company offers dental implant systems for tissue and bone level; titanium, titanium alloy, ceramic, and mini dental implant systems; and guided and non-guided surgical instruments, as well as implant-borne prosthetics.

