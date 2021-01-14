Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) (ETR:SAX) Given a €88.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) (ETR:SAX) has been assigned a €88.00 ($103.53) price target by equities researchers at Nord/LB in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.80% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SAX. Morgan Stanley set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Barclays set a €68.00 ($80.00) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €83.00 ($97.65) price objective on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €77.47 ($91.14).

Shares of ETR SAX traded down €0.30 ($0.35) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting €72.25 ($85.00). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,494. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €37.00 ($43.53) and a 1-year high of €82.50 ($97.06). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €77.55 and its 200-day moving average price is €67.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 59.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 251.64, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.48.

StrÃ¶er SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital OOH & Content, and Direct Media. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram stop shelters, and on public transport; and digital and interactive solutions.

