StrongHands (SHND) Price Up 12.8% This Week

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded 35.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 14th. Over the last seven days, StrongHands has traded up 12.8% against the US dollar. StrongHands has a market cap of $527,318.52 and approximately $418.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last day. One StrongHands token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000111 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000032 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Version (V) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000137 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000011 BTC.

PayCoin (XPY) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

StrongHands Token Profile

StrongHands (CRYPTO:SHND) is a PoW/PoS token that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,299,529,617 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,886,335,263 tokens. StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for StrongHands is www.stronghands.info

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

Buying and Selling StrongHands

StrongHands can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StrongHands should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy StrongHands using one of the exchanges listed above.

