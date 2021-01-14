Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Stock Position Increased by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,339,824 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,604 shares during the quarter. Stryker comprises approximately 3.7% of Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA owned about 0.36% of Stryker worth $328,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Stryker during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the third quarter worth $30,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 192 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stryker stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $242.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,094,967. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $237.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.03. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $124.54 and a 12-month high of $247.44. The company has a market cap of $91.21 billion, a PE ratio of 57.77, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.51%.

SYK has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Stryker from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $253.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $210.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $222.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Stryker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.92.

In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 10,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.28, for a total transaction of $2,527,487.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total transaction of $478,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,321 shares in the company, valued at $3,424,151.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,697 shares of company stock worth $4,168,737. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

