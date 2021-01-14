Südzucker AG (SZU.F) (ETR:SZU) PT Set at €9.60 by Barclays

Südzucker AG (SZU.F) (ETR:SZU) has been given a €9.60 ($11.29) price target by investment analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 21.76% from the company’s current price.

SZU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €15.00 ($17.65) price objective on Südzucker AG (SZU.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Independent Research set a €15.00 ($17.65) price objective on Südzucker AG (SZU.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Warburg Research set a €12.50 ($14.71) price target on Südzucker AG (SZU.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on Südzucker AG (SZU.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Südzucker AG (SZU.F) in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €13.73 ($16.16).

SZU opened at €12.27 ($14.44) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €12.34 and its 200 day moving average price is €14.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.53. Südzucker AG has a 12-month low of €9.97 ($11.73) and a 12-month high of €17.76 ($20.89). The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.52.

SÃ¼dzucker AG produces and sells sugar products in Germany, Belgium, frane, Austria, Poland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugary specialty products, and animal feed to food industry, retailers, and agriculture market.

