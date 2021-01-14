Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMTOY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMTOY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 75.0% from the December 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.0 days.

Sumitomo Electric Industries stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.41. 1,386 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 777. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.90. Sumitomo Electric Industries has a fifty-two week low of $8.34 and a fifty-two week high of $14.67.

About Sumitomo Electric Industries

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells electric wires and cables worldwide. It operates through five segments: Automotive, Infocommunications, Electronics, Environment and Energy, and Industrial Materials and Others. The company offers wiring harnesses and electrical components; steel cords for tire reinforcement; steel wires for springs; wiring materials; optical lenses for infrared devices; abrasion-resistant parts/materials; heat shrink and heat-resistant tubing/tapes; magnet wires; aluminum bars/wires; spinel products; products for electronic devices; sintered parts; and EV quick-charger connector assemblies.

