Sumitomo Electric Industries (OTCMKTS:SMTOY) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMTOY) fell 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.41 and last traded at $14.41. 1,386 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 78% from the average session volume of 777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.42.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.90.

Sumitomo Electric Industries Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SMTOY)

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells electric wires and cables worldwide. It operates through five segments: Automotive, Infocommunications, Electronics, Environment and Energy, and Industrial Materials and Others. The company offers wiring harnesses and electrical components; steel cords for tire reinforcement; steel wires for springs; wiring materials; optical lenses for infrared devices; abrasion-resistant parts/materials; heat shrink and heat-resistant tubing/tapes; magnet wires; aluminum bars/wires; spinel products; products for electronic devices; sintered parts; and EV quick-charger connector assemblies.

