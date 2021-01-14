Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 349,900 shares, a drop of 48.3% from the December 15th total of 676,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 526,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,806,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,695,000 after buying an additional 802,757 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,451,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,098,000 after purchasing an additional 790,835 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,833,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,087,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,277,000 after purchasing an additional 453,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,982,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,146,000 after purchasing an additional 390,670 shares during the last quarter. 43.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sun Life Financial stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $47.17. 444,660 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,858. Sun Life Financial has a fifty-two week low of $24.37 and a fifty-two week high of $50.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.11.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.54. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The firm had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.413 per share. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 24th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.42%.

SLF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Sun Life Financial from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Sun Life Financial from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Sun Life Financial from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.33.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers life, health, wellness, disability, critical illness, stop-loss, and long-term care insurance products.

