Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) (TSE:SLF) Stock Rating Lowered by Royal Bank of Canada

Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) was downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$69.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of C$61.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.58% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) from C$61.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) from C$61.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Evercore upped their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) from C$63.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) from C$63.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$65.00 target price on shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$62.69.

Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) stock traded down C$0.86 on Thursday, hitting C$59.70. 626,280 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,575,256. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$57.47 and a 200 day moving average price of C$55.27. The company has a quick ratio of 6,615.27, a current ratio of 7,033.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of C$35.43 and a 12-month high of C$66.44. The company has a market cap of C$34.93 billion and a PE ratio of 14.75.

Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported C$1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.18 by C$0.26. The business had revenue of C$10.03 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Dean Connor sold 14,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$56.71, for a total value of C$807,436.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 118,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,743,329.39. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,447 shares of company stock worth $3,925,919.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers life, health, wellness, disability, critical illness, stop-loss, and long-term care insurance products.

