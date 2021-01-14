Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG) Short Interest Update

Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 48.0% from the December 15th total of 5,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 35,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

STG stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.18. 751,469 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 433,304. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.54. Sunlands Technology Group has a 52 week low of $0.68 and a 52 week high of $2.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.71 million, a PE ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 2.41.

Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $79.77 million for the quarter.

Sunlands Technology Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online education services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various degree- and diploma-oriented post-secondary courses, including preparation courses for the self-taught higher education examination (STE) for learners pursuing associate diplomas or bachelor's degrees, as well as for the entrance examinations of master of business administration programs.

