SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Trading Up 10.5%

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) shares were up 10.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.81 and last traded at $12.74. Approximately 2,029,578 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 80% from the average daily volume of 1,126,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.53.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on STKL shares. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on SunOpta from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. TheStreet upgraded SunOpta from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut SunOpta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on SunOpta in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.25.

The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.00 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.79.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $314.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.00 million. SunOpta had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a negative return on equity of 5.45%. As a group, analysts expect that SunOpta Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in SunOpta by 5.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,638,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,590,000 after buying an additional 186,718 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in SunOpta by 374.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 10,227 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SunOpta in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 2,814.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 7,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in SunOpta during the second quarter worth $57,000. 66.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SunOpta Company Profile (NASDAQ:STKL)

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers; and sources and produces organic and non-genetically modified (non-GMO) ingredients for food industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Ingredients, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

