Superdry plc (SDRY.L) (LON:SDRY) Trading Down 4.3%

Shares of Superdry plc (SDRY.L) (LON:SDRY) fell 4.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 227 ($2.97) and last traded at GBX 227.60 ($2.97). 537,325 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 595,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 237.80 ($3.11).

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective on shares of Superdry plc (SDRY.L) in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 243 ($3.17).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 524.93, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 254.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 178.10. The company has a market capitalization of £186.71 million and a PE ratio of -1.30.

In related news, insider Julian Dunkerton purchased 29,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 154 ($2.01) per share, for a total transaction of £44,992.64 ($58,783.17). Insiders bought 180,164 shares of company stock valued at $27,377,988 over the last 90 days.

Superdry plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company offers clothing, accessories, and footwear.

