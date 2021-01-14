Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) and Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Critical Contrast

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) and Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Superior Industries International and Visteon’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Superior Industries International $1.37 billion 0.11 -$97.03 million N/A N/A Visteon $2.95 billion 1.37 $70.00 million $2.77 52.22

Visteon has higher revenue and earnings than Superior Industries International.

Profitability

This table compares Superior Industries International and Visteon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Superior Industries International -30.58% -18.76% -1.91% Visteon -1.25% 2.42% 0.56%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

38.5% of Superior Industries International shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of Superior Industries International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Visteon shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Superior Industries International has a beta of 2.41, indicating that its share price is 141% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Visteon has a beta of 2.03, indicating that its share price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Superior Industries International and Visteon, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Superior Industries International 0 1 1 0 2.50 Visteon 1 3 6 0 2.50

Superior Industries International currently has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential downside of 29.95%. Visteon has a consensus price target of $94.78, indicating a potential downside of 34.48%. Given Superior Industries International’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Superior Industries International is more favorable than Visteon.

Summary

Visteon beats Superior Industries International on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Superior Industries International Company Profile

Superior Industries International, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket distributors in North America and Europe. The company supplies cast aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. It offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures cockpit electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities; and audio and infotainment systems that allows vehicle occupants to connect their mobile devices to the system and safely access phone functions, listen to music, stream media, and enable mobile connectivity applications. It also offers infotainment solutions, including Phoenix display audio and embedded infotainment platform; telematics control unit to enable secure connected car services, software updates, and data; SmartCore, an automotive-grade, integrated domain controller to enhance efficiency, and reduce power consumption and cost; and head-up displays (HUD), such as combiner HUD and windshield HUD that present critical information to the driver. Visteon Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren, Michigan.

