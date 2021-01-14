Surna (OTCMKTS:SRNA) Trading Up 227.7%

Shares of Surna Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRNA) traded up 227.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20. 29,227,566 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 618% from the average session volume of 4,068,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.06.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.03.

About Surna (OTCMKTS:SRNA)

Surna Inc designs, engineers, and sells cultivation technologies for controlled environment agriculture to state- and provincial-regulated cannabis cultivators in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its products and services include liquid-based process cooling systems and other climate control systems; air handling equipment and systems; a full-service engineering package for designing and engineering commercial scale thermodynamic systems for cannabis cultivation facilities; and automation and control devices, systems, and technologies used for environmental, lighting, and climate control.

