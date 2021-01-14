sUSD (SUSD) 24 Hour Volume Tops $66.78 Million

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 14th. sUSD has a market capitalization of $143.36 million and approximately $66.78 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, sUSD has traded up 0.9% against the dollar. One sUSD token can currently be bought for $1.01 or 0.00002532 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00041138 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005198 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $147.19 or 0.00370172 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.87 or 0.00037398 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,533.78 or 0.03857337 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002519 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00013123 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002515 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00012499 BTC.

sUSD Profile

sUSD (SUSD) is a token. Its launch date was June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 142,399,574 tokens. sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io . sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for sUSD is blog.havven.io . The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms. “

Buying and Selling sUSD

sUSD can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire sUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy sUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

