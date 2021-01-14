Sushi (SUSHI) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $523.80 Million

Sushi (CURRENCY:SUSHI) traded up 200.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 14th. Sushi has a market cap of $280.53 million and $523.80 million worth of Sushi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sushi token can now be bought for approximately $11.07 or 0.00092839 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Sushi has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002514 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 29% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00031263 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.52 or 0.00104415 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.37 or 0.00058781 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.83 or 0.00225916 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000661 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $33,230.49 or 0.83571847 BTC.

Sushi Token Profile

Sushi’s total supply is 25,338,499 tokens. Sushi’s official website is sushiswap.org

Buying and Selling Sushi

Sushi can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sushi directly using US dollars.

