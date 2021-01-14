SVB Financial Group (SIVB) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 21st. Analysts expect SVB Financial Group to post earnings of $3.75 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $8.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.45 by $3.02. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $899.62 million. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.26% and a return on equity of 13.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.15 EPS. On average, analysts expect SVB Financial Group to post $16 EPS for the current fiscal year and $15 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $442.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $22.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $374.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $287.38. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $127.39 and a one year high of $449.92.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $340.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Stephens began coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $325.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $305.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.75.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.12, for a total value of $75,640.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,012 shares in the company, valued at $1,424,741.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Philip C. Cox sold 244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.17, for a total transaction of $75,681.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,502,141.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 607,351 shares of company stock valued at $18,249,778 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

