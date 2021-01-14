SVB Leerink Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink lowered their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 12th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $5.05 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.06. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $11.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.49 by $4.67. Blueprint Medicines had a return on equity of 43.72% and a net margin of 41.08%. The company had revenue of $745.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.93) EPS. Blueprint Medicines’s quarterly revenue was up 8087.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on BPMC. ValuEngine raised Blueprint Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Wedbush increased their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $102.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $118.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Raymond James increased their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

NASDAQ:BPMC opened at $103.97 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.00. Blueprint Medicines has a 52 week low of $43.29 and a 52 week high of $125.61. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 0.92.

In related news, Director Mark Alan Goldberg sold 5,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $599,940.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,016 shares in the company, valued at $991,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christina Rossi sold 345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.69, for a total transaction of $34,393.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,995,793.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,255 shares of company stock valued at $4,036,317 in the last ninety days. 3.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 146.8% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 0.4% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 81,737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,375,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Blueprint Medicines by 39.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,278 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in genomically defined cancers, rare diseases, and cancer immunotherapy. The company is developing avapritinib for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM and other mast cell disorders; and fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hepatocellular carcinoma.

