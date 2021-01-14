SVB Leerink Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV)

Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink decreased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Inovalon in a report released on Monday, January 11th. SVB Leerink analyst S. Davis now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.48. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Inovalon’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

Get Inovalon alerts:

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $161.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.27 million. Inovalon had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 0.87%.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on INOV. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Inovalon from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Inovalon from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inovalon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Inovalon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 9th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Inovalon from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.90.

Shares of Inovalon stock opened at $26.42 on Thursday. Inovalon has a 1-year low of $13.39 and a 1-year high of $27.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 660.67, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.67.

In other Inovalon news, Director William J. Teuber, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.48 per share, for a total transaction of $194,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 144,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,809,931.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Keith R. Dunleavy acquired 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.62 per share, with a total value of $1,177,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 660,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,949,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 85,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,657,450 and sold 15,000 shares valued at $280,150. Corporate insiders own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INOV. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,356,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,693,000 after purchasing an additional 177,102 shares during the period. Bernzott Capital Advisors raised its position in shares of Inovalon by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 2,061,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,522,000 after purchasing an additional 439,550 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Inovalon by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 957,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,432,000 after purchasing an additional 109,719 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Inovalon by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 592,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,409,000 after purchasing an additional 77,543 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Inovalon by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 406,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,822,000 after purchasing an additional 97,491 shares during the period. 29.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inovalon Company Profile

Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights. The company also operates myABILITY software platform, an integrated set of cloud-based applications for providers that offers connectivity, administrative, clinical and quality analysis, management, and performance improvement capabilities to acute, post-acute, and ambulatory point-of-care provider facilities.

Featured Article: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Inovalon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovalon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.