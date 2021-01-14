Swap Trading Down 17.6% Over Last Week (XWP)

Swap (CURRENCY:XWP) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. One Swap coin can currently be bought for about $0.0138 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Swap has traded down 17.6% against the US dollar. Swap has a total market cap of $168,272.79 and $353.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Swap

Swap’s total supply is 12,211,202 coins. Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Swap is swap.fyi . The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A community developed crypto coin striving for robust privacy, ecosystem fairness, full transparency, secure blockchain, and easy use without any pre-mine, governance fees, founders rewards. It has a custom 15 second block time and uses a Cuckoo Cycle variant as PoW algorithm, Cuckaroo29s. “

Swap Coin Trading

Swap can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swap directly using U.S. dollars.

