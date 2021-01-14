Swapcoinz Trading Up 1.7% Over Last 7 Days (SPAZ)

Swapcoinz (CURRENCY:SPAZ) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. In the last week, Swapcoinz has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar. One Swapcoinz coin can currently be bought for about $0.0848 or 0.00000220 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Swapcoinz has a market capitalization of $898,280.81 and approximately $309,557.00 worth of Swapcoinz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Swapcoinz alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002590 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00035649 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.30 or 0.00107056 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.92 or 0.00059412 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.98 or 0.00233228 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.64 or 0.00056098 BTC.

Swapcoinz Coin Profile