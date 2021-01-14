Swarm 1-Day Volume Tops $6,723.00 (SWM)

Swarm (CURRENCY:SWM) traded up 25.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 14th. One Swarm token can currently be bought for about $0.0186 or 0.00000048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Swarm has a market cap of $1.45 million and $6,723.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Swarm has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.47 or 0.00044882 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005523 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.77 or 0.00372038 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.76 or 0.00037931 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,569.25 or 0.04032650 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00013424 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00012765 BTC.

Swarm Token Profile

Swarm is a token. It was first traded on October 19th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 99,535,052 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,189,670 tokens. Swarm’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0 . The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swarm’s official website is www.swarmnetwork.org

Swarm Token Trading

Swarm can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swarm should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

