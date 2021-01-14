SwissBorg Price Hits $0.30 (CHSB)

SwissBorg (CURRENCY:CHSB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. One SwissBorg token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000778 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, SwissBorg has traded down 1% against the dollar. SwissBorg has a market capitalization of $279.55 million and approximately $3.68 million worth of SwissBorg was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00046183 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00005503 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $146.56 or 0.00379871 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.51 or 0.00037601 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,566.13 or 0.04059375 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00013470 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00013091 BTC.

SwissBorg Profile

SwissBorg (CHSB) is a token. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2017. SwissBorg’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 931,204,656 tokens. SwissBorg’s official Twitter account is @swissborg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SwissBorg is swissborg.com/blog . The official website for SwissBorg is swissborg.com

Buying and Selling SwissBorg

SwissBorg can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwissBorg directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SwissBorg should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SwissBorg using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

