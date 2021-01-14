Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Has $8.08 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,398 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 2.9% of Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 57.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total value of $1,800,685.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 31,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total transaction of $3,737,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 63,040 shares of company stock worth $7,415,586. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AAPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Cascend Securities boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Apple from $112.50 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.61.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $130.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $126.77 and its 200-day moving average is $115.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.15, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.15 and a 52-week high of $138.79.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.03 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

