Synacor (NASDAQ:SYNC) Shares Up 13.2%

Shares of Synacor, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNC) shot up 13.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.75 and last traded at $1.72. 374,399 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 242% from the average session volume of 109,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.52.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Synacor from $1.65 to $1.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $68.19 million, a P/E ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Synacor (NASDAQ:SYNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.53 million during the quarter. Synacor had a negative return on equity of 16.90% and a negative net margin of 12.38%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SYNC. Nottingham Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Synacor during the third quarter worth $26,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synacor by 82.9% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 195,537 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 88,655 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Synacor by 41.2% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 218,152 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 63,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synacor by 2.9% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 576,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 16,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.06% of the company’s stock.

Synacor Company Profile (NASDAQ:SYNC)

Synacor, Inc, a digital technology company, provides email and collaboration software, cloud-based identity management platforms, managed web and mobile portals, and advertising solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software & Services, and Portal & Advertising.

