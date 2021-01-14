Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $90.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SYNA shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Synaptics from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Synaptics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th.

In other news, Director Susan J. Hardman sold 376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $31,396.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,242.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kermit Nolan sold 1,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $104,900.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,280 shares of company stock worth $2,681,140. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,397,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $264,394,000 after acquiring an additional 101,754 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 34.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 602,160 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,708,000 after buying an additional 155,107 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 15.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 252,313 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,291,000 after buying an additional 34,309 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 22.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 203,317 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,351,000 after buying an additional 36,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 440.1% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 136,638 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,214,000 after buying an additional 111,338 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $102.20 on Thursday. Synaptics has a one year low of $44.41 and a one year high of $107.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.05.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.50. Synaptics had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The business had revenue of $328.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Synaptics will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Synaptics

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

