Synchrony Financial Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:SYF)

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 20,149 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 400% compared to the typical daily volume of 4,029 call options.

Shares of SYF stock traded up $1.61 on Thursday, reaching $39.02. The company had a trading volume of 398,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,334,134. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $12.15 and a one year high of $37.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.51 and its 200 day moving average is $27.65.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.11). Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on SYF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $31.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $24.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.19.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 1,541.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. 91.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It delivers a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

