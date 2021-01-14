Synthetix (SNX) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.66 Billion

Synthetix (CURRENCY:SNX) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. During the last week, Synthetix has traded 19.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Synthetix token can currently be purchased for approximately $14.52 or 0.00037379 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Synthetix has a market cap of $1.66 billion and $265.06 million worth of Synthetix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Synthetix alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00044032 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005497 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.85 or 0.00370242 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,565.78 or 0.04030033 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002579 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00013335 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00012778 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Synthetix Token Profile

Synthetix is a token. Its genesis date was March 11th, 2018. Synthetix’s total supply is 215,258,834 tokens and its circulating supply is 114,525,498 tokens. Synthetix’s official message board is research.synthetix.io . The official website for Synthetix is www.synthetix.io . Synthetix’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Synthetix Token Trading

Synthetix can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synthetix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Synthetix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Synthetix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Synthetix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Synthetix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.