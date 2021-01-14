Synthomer plc (SYNT.L) (LON:SYNT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $466.60

Synthomer plc (SYNT.L) (LON:SYNT)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 466.60 ($6.10) and last traded at GBX 445.80 ($5.82), with a volume of 1412067 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 445.60 ($5.82).

SYNT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Synthomer plc (SYNT.L) from GBX 242 ($3.16) to GBX 450 ($5.88) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 325 ($4.25) target price on shares of Synthomer plc (SYNT.L) in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 325 ($4.25) target price on shares of Synthomer plc (SYNT.L) in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 342.20 ($4.47).

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 443.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 360.63. The company has a market cap of £1.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 81.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.82, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

In other news, insider Caroline Johnstone bought 11,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 440 ($5.75) per share, with a total value of £48,998.40 ($64,016.72).

About Synthomer plc (SYNT.L) (LON:SYNT)

Synthomer plc operates as a speciality chemicals company in the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, France, Belgium, Malaysia, China, the United States, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, and Industrial Specialities.

