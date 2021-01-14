Synthomer plc (SYNT.L) (LON:SYNT) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $360.63

Synthomer plc (SYNT.L) (LON:SYNT) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $360.63 and traded as high as $460.20. Synthomer plc (SYNT.L) shares last traded at $445.60, with a volume of 329,526 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Synthomer plc (SYNT.L) from GBX 242 ($3.16) to GBX 450 ($5.88) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 325 ($4.25) target price on shares of Synthomer plc (SYNT.L) in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 325 ($4.25) price target on shares of Synthomer plc (SYNT.L) in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 342.20 ($4.47).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.82. The firm has a market cap of £1.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 443.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 360.63.

In other news, insider Caroline Johnstone acquired 11,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 440 ($5.75) per share, for a total transaction of £48,998.40 ($64,016.72).

Synthomer plc (SYNT.L) Company Profile (LON:SYNT)

Synthomer plc operates as a speciality chemicals company in the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, France, Belgium, Malaysia, China, the United States, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, and Industrial Specialities.

