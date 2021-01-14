Syscoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $48.48 Million (SYS)

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. One Syscoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0802 or 0.00000203 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Syscoin has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar. Syscoin has a market capitalization of $48.48 million and approximately $2.52 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Syscoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.18 or 0.00390051 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003369 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 375.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000034 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003137 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003252 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0973 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Syscoin Profile

Syscoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Syscoin’s total supply is 604,405,604 coins. The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org

Syscoin Coin Trading

Syscoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Syscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Syscoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Syscoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.