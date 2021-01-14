T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Acquired by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 22.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $2,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TROW. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 183.6% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 76.8% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 44.4% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 325 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.64, for a total value of $1,212,084.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 336,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,317,347.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 2,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total value of $304,550.01. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 332,256 shares in the company, valued at $49,529,401.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TROW shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $134.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.92.

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $157.20 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $150.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.31. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.51 and a 1-year high of $159.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.15.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 35.05%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 44.61%.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

