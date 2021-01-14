TaaS (TAAS) Price Down 5.2% This Week

TaaS (CURRENCY:TAAS) traded 18.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 14th. One TaaS token can now be bought for approximately $0.84 or 0.00008035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TaaS has a market capitalization of $6.81 million and approximately $758.00 worth of TaaS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, TaaS has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TaaS alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00046095 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005501 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $149.80 or 0.00381661 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00038004 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,593.90 or 0.04060811 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002553 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00013370 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002547 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00012898 BTC.

TaaS Profile

TaaS is a token. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2017. TaaS’s total supply is 8,146,001 tokens. TaaS’s official Twitter account is @TaaSfund and its Facebook page is accessible here . TaaS’s official website is taas.fund . The Reddit community for TaaS is /r/taasfund

TaaS Token Trading

TaaS can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TaaS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TaaS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TaaS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TaaS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TaaS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.