Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Stock Position Trimmed by Vigilant Capital Management LLC

Vigilant Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 263,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 46,205 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises 2.7% of Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $28,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 322.6% in the third quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 18.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TSM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

TSM traded up $7.22 on Thursday, hitting $126.45. 37,052,207 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,542,867. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $42.70 and a fifty-two week high of $134.65. The stock has a market cap of $655.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $12.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.50 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 37.94%. On average, equities analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.3463 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 65.58%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

Read More: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.